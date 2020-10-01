Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 17 more COVID-19 fatalities and 1,093 new cases on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1,198 and the infection tally to 76,163 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 490 new cases, followed by 164 in Srinagar district, they said.

"The UT recorded 1,093 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- with 692 in Jammu and 401 in the Kashmir Valley," the officials said.

There are 16,413 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19) in J&K, while 58,552 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

They said 13 deaths were reported in Jammu and four in the Valley.

