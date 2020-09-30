Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 17 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking their number to 1,181, while 975 new cases pushed the infection tally in the Union territory to 75,070, officials said.

Eleven of the fresh fatalities were reported from Jammu and six from the Valley, they added.

There are 17,017 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19) in the UT, while 56,872 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

"The UT recorded 975 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- with 568 in Jammu and 407 in the Kashmir valley," an official said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 353 new cases, followed by 173 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

