Srinagar, Sep 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 18 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking their number to 1,164, while 1,081 new cases pushed the infection tally in the Union territory to 74,095, officials said.

Eleven fatalities were reported from Jammu and seven from the Valley, they added.

"The UT recorded 1,081 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- 640 in Jammu and 441 in the Kashmir Valley," the officials said.

There are 17,414 active cases of the disease in the UT currently, while 55,517 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 313 new cases, followed by 222 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

