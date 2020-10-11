Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 569 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

The union territory's caseload has now reached 83,633 and death toll to 1,322, officials said.

"The UT recorded 569 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- with 207 in Jammu and 362 in the Kashmir valley," they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 147 new cases, followed by 108 in Jammu, the officials said.

There are 10,466 active cases of the coronavirus disease, while 71,845 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Nine deaths took place in the past 24 hours. Of them, five were reported in Jammu and four in the valley, the officials said.

