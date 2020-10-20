Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 589 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

According to an official media bulletin, a total of 770 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours. Out of new cases, 241 were reported from Jammu division while 348 from Kashmir division.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s Address to The Nation Highlights: From Urging Citizens to Take All Precautions Against COVID-19 Amid Festive Season to Speaking on Vaccine, Here’s What The Prime Minister Said.

The UT has 8,124 active cases and the death toll has gone up to 1,397. The total count of reported coronavirus cases stands at 88,958.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the country stands at 75,97,064. (ANI)

Also Read | How to Download Instagram Stories, Videos & Photos on Your Smartphone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)