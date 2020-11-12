Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): As many as 617 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally to 1,00,968, said Union Territory administration on Thursday.

According to UT administration, 226 new cases were reported from Jammu division while Kashmir division recorded 391 fresh cases. The total deaths in the UT rose to 1,566 with eight people succumbed to coronavirus today.

Meanwhile, 511 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital which included 236 from Jammu division and 275 from Kashmir division.

The total recoveries stand at 93,824 in the UT with 5,578 active cases. (ANI)

