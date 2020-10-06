Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 738 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 16 deaths took place in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 80,476 and the death toll to 1,268, officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 183 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 91 in Jammu district, they said.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

"The Union Territory recorded 738 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours -- with 290 in Jammu and 448 in the Kashmir Valley," they said.

There are 13,712 active coronavirus cases, while 65,496 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

Meanwhile, 16 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in J-K - eight each in Jammu and the valley - taking the death toll to 1,268, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)