India News | J-K Reports 78 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 5,298

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): 78 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally in the UT to 5,298.

"16 cases were reported from Jammu division and 62 from Kashmir division today. There are a total of 2,454 active cases and 63 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19," J-K government said in a release.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

