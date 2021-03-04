Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,26,772, while one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 14 were from the Jammu Division and 65 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 47 cases, followed by 12 in Jammu district.

While 10 districts did not report any fresh cases, eight other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active was 883 in the union territory, while 1,23,930 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic has reached 1,959 as one fresh death was reported from the Kashmir Valley in the union territory in the past 24 hours, they added.

