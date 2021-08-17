Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 83 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, pushing the union territory's infection tally to 3,23,582 and its death toll 4,399, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 38 were from Jammu division and 45 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 17 new cases, followed by Jammu with nine.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,158, while 3,18,025 patients have recovered from the disease so far, they added.

The officials said there were 42 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

