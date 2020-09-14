Srinagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 1,229 fresh cases of COVID-19, while 17 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

With this, the union territory's caseload has reached 55,325 and the death toll mounted to 895.

"The UT recorded 1,229 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- 837 in Jammu and 392 in the Kashmir valley," the officials said.

It was for the 12th consecutive day that the number of fresh cases has crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 392 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 119 in Srinagar, the officials said.

Of the new deaths, nine were reported from Jammu and eight from the Valley.

The union territory now has 18,049 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 36,381 patients have recovered so far, they said.

