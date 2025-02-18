Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Samba Police have recovered ammunition and explosive substances from the Chilla Danga forest area falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Samba, said police on Tuesday.

According to the police, while patrolling in the Chilla Danga area, received information through reliable sources regarding the hideout of terrorists in the Kawala forest area of Chilla Danga.

Also Read | Prakriti Lamsal Suicide: KIIT Staff Jayanti Nath Issues Apology for Her Remark on Nepal's GDP (Watch Video).

Acting over the information, a Police party conducted a thorough search operation in the area and recovered ammunition and explosive substances which were concealed under the cavity of a tree and rock.

Police recovered 29 live rounds, one magazine of AK Rifle and explosive powder. In this regard case under the Indian Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Samba and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Calls Him a 'Great Friend of India' (See Pics).

Earlier, In a joint search operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered weapons and ammunition at Bandi Mohalla in the Kupwara district.

The army said that the search operation, which began on Friday, is continuing. "On 14 Feb 2025, based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolicein general area Bandi Mohalla, Channipura Pain, Kupwara," the army said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)