Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): A sarpanch has been killed by terrorists in Baramulla on Friday evening, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The incident took place in Goshbugh area of Pattan where terrorists opened fire at Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, an Independent sarpanch on Friday. Following the incident, the victim was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorist involved in the killing.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP condemned the killing of sarpanch by terrorists calling it a gruesome act.

"We strongly denounce the barbaric killing of Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo of Goshubugh, Pattan by terrorists. It is a gruesome act. Terrorists have no religion and mercy even during the fasting month of Ramadan," said JK BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur.

Notably, last month, Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat was shot at by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar. Bhat succumbed to injuries later. (ANI)

