Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): Police said they have taken cognisance after a scuffle was reported between the workers of the People's Democratic Party and AIP in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

Police further said some workers received minor injuries in the incident, which took place in the Balpora area of Shopian.

"A scuffle reported between PDP and AIP party workers in Balpora, Shopian, resulting in minor injuries," District Police Shopian said in a post on X.

Both parties have been reported for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and the police have taken cognisance of the incident, they said.

Political parties have stepped up their electoral preparedness in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, going to polls in the third week of September.

The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party have mentioned the restoration of Article 370 in their manifestos. The BJP, on the other hand, said that Article 370 has become a thing of the past.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting will be done on October 8.

There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

The National Conference and the Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance days ahead of the polls.According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12. (ANI)

