India News | J-K: Security Forces Corner Terrorists in Rajouri's Ghambir Mughlan Forest

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): A major anti-terror operation intensified in the Pir Panjal belt on Sunday as security forces established contact with heavily armed terrorists hiding in the dense Ghambir Mughlan forest area of Rajouri district.

The breakthrough comes on the second consecutive day of a massive, intelligence-led cordon-and-search operation (CASO) launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

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According to the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, security forces successfully tracked down the suspects on Sunday morning after launching initial searches the previous day.

"Today at around 11:30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Muglan, Rajouri, during an intelligence-based joint operation conducted along with the J&K Police and CRPF," the White Knight Corps stated in a post on X.

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Officials indicate that two to three suspected terrorists are believed to be trapped within the thick forest belt. To prevent any escape bids, heavy reinforcements have been rushed to the site, tightening the security grid around the rugged mountainous terrain.

The Ghambir Mughlan forest region, situated in the Pir Panjal belt of Rajouri district, is known for its rugged mountainous terrain and thick forest cover, making search operations challenging for security personnel.

Residents highlighted the scale of the ongoing operations and the difficulties faced by the troops. Security forces have set up strict checkpoints in adjoining areas, scaling up vehicular and pedestrian tracking.

"Security forces have maintained a strong presence in the Ghambir Mughlan forest area since yesterday after inputs about suspected terrorists," said Aqib Khan, a local resident. "The entire region has been placed under a tight cordon and search operations are continuing continuously. Local residents are cooperating with the security agencies and hoping the situation returns to normal soon."

Another resident, Mohd Jawed, reiterated the difficulties of the terrain, noting, "The Ghambir Mughlan forest area has rugged mountainous terrain and dense forest cover, making movement and search operations challenging."

Expressing the shared sentiments of nearby villages, Mohd Zubair added, "Locals learned that the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about suspected militant movement in the area... Residents of nearby villages are keeping a close watch on the situation and hoping for normalcy and peace in the region."

The operation was still actively underway at the time of reporting, with joint forces methodically closing in on the holed-up terrorists. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)