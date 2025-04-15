Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Indian Army cordoned off the forested region in the Lasana area in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after an exchange of fire with terrorists.

The Romeo Force of the Indian Army are involved in a joint search operation in the region to find the terrorists, along with the Poonch Police. The encounter with the forces happened on Monday night.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In response, additional forces and vehicles were rushed to the spot to track down the terrorists suspected to be hiding in the dense forest.

Indian Army has inducted additional troops and ramped up joint search efforts in the Lasana area of Surankote after the security personnel made contact with terrorists on Monday night. According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located upon the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps on Tuesday said the search efforts have been intensified along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

"Op Lasana. Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with J&K Police at Lasana, Surankote, last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping," the White Knight Corps said.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off, and additional security measures have been implemented. Indian Army personnel are conducting strict vehicle checking with the assistance of a dog squad.

Amid the ongoing operations and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Saturday reiterated its commitment to continue its operations across the union territories until "terrorists are eliminated".

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shridhar Patil of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) range, Shridhar Patil, said, "Until terrorists are eliminated, the operations will go on. The people of the area have given full support to security forces. These operations show good coordination of security forces." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)