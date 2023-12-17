Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 17 (ANI): A substantial cache of warlike stores was discovered on December 15 and 16 in the Thanamadi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

This was the result of a sustained operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Dadruni area near Darhal amidst challenging weather conditions and heavy snow.

The recovery, a result of continued efforts following the intense heat on terrorists, previously leading to the recovery of a cache in the Darhal area, includes pistols, magazines loaded with ammunition, hand grenades, and various administrative materials.

This successful operation amidst adverse weather conditions marks a pivotal moment in averting the potential threats posed by anti-national elements.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the operation remains ongoing as investigative teams persist in their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the area. (ANI)

