Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 105 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 3,39,932, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,513, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 27 were from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 31, followed by 19 in Jammu district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,363. So far, 3,34,056 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 50 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

