Srinagar, Mar 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 97 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 1,27,831, while two more deaths linked to the virus raised the toll to 1,972 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Nineteen of the fresh cases are from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 53 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 15 in Jammu district.

While eight districts did not report any fresh cases, 10 other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases stands at 937 in the Union Territory, while 1,24,882 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

A death each due to the novel coronavirus was reported from the Jammu division and the Kashmir valley in the past 24 hours, they added.

