Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) on Friday cautioned job aspirants against a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding admit cards for an examination to the posts of panchayat accounts assistant.

The board said the notice was misleading and an act of unscrupulous elements.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the board (www.jkssb.nic.in) for authentic and verified updates and information, an SSB spokesperson said.

The official said a fake notice had been circulated on social media regarding downloading of admit cards for the OMR-based objective type written test examination for the posts of panchayat accounts assistant.

This has caused unnecessary annoyance and anxiety to the aspirants and also amounts to misusing the name and authority of the J&K Service Selection Board for ulterior motives by unscrupulous elements, he added.

In this context, it is clarified that no such notice has been issued by the J&K Services Selection Board, and the said notice in circulation on social media is fake, the official said.

The matter has already been referred to the Cyber Cell of the J&K Police for detailed investigation, the spokesperson said.

He said it is the endeavour of the J&K Service Selection Board to hold the examinations at the earliest-possible opportunities and finalise the selection processes in the shortest-possible time, keeping in view the essence of accelerated recruitment drive.

