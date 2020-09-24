Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Health department has set up a dedicated teleconsultation service for residents of Jammu, especially those in home-isolation due to COVID-19, amid a spike in infections in the region, officials said on Thursday.

The service, set up on September 22, can be availed daily from 8 am to 8 pm, an official spokesperson said here.

The step was taken by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atul Dulloo to allay fears among the people of Jammu, which has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past fortnight and over 100 deaths, he said.

The Health department is reaching out to the people in order to instil confidence among them, the spokesperson said, adding that the aim is to counsel and give psychological support to patients under home-isolation.

More than 5,150 people have availed the service in the last two days, he said.

In addition, calls were placed to more than 5,156 COVID-19 patients in home isolation so as to counsel them regarding various "Dos & Don'ts", the official said.

The government already has dedicated helplines for COVID-19 patients under home-isolation if they develop symptoms like difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation, persistent pain and pressure in the chest, slurred speech and seizures, weakness or numbness in any limb or face, and bluish discoloration of lips and face.

People can directly call on toll free no. 108 from anywhere and receive 24X7 assistance or they can also contact COVID control rooms established in Jammu Division on 0191-2549676 / 2520982/ 2674444/ 2674115 / 2674908 and in Kashmir Division on 0194-2440283/ 2430581/ 2452052/ 2457313/ 2457312/ 2452052 in this regard, the officials said.

