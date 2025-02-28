India News | J-K: Seven Injured as Car Plunges into Poonch River, Rescue Operations Underway

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): Seven people were injured, while others were suspected to be missing, after a car veered off the road and plunged into the Poonch River in Jammu Kashmir's Poonch district.

The incident happened on Thursday night.

A swift rescue operation, led by SSP Poonch and supported by SDRF teams, was launched to save those trapped. Search efforts are ongoing to locate any remaining victims.

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shafqat Hussain told ANI, "At around 7.30 pm, we got the information. Our police teams reached the spot and started the rescue operations. The car was in the river. We rescued seven people. The search operation is underway to find if more passengers were there in the car."

Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kumar Kundal said that seven injured people were brought to the hospital.

"A car fell into the river at around 7.30 pm. The police, SDRF and district administration teams pulled the vehicle out. Seven people have been brought to the hospital. There may have been 11-12 passengers; the search operation is underway. Three people have been referred to Rajouri. The road has been temporarily closed," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, an avalanche occurred in the Khandyal village of Gurez valley in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.

This affected many homes in the region. According to the officials, one house was damaged by the avalanche, but there was no immediate report of injuries or casualties.

The officials further stated that teams of revenue officials have been sent to assess the damages and have advised the residents to remain alert until the snowfall in the region continues.

Other than the avalanche in the valley, the other regions of Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing constant rains and snowfalls. There has been constant rain in the Udhampur district over the past two days and as per the India Meteorological Department, the same situation is expected to continue until February 28. (ANI)

