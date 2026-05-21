India News | J-K: Severe Waterlogging, Heavy Rainfall Damage Srinagar-Bandipora Road

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): Heavy rainfall triggered severe waterlogging and caused extensive damage to the Srinagar-Bandipora road near Darul Uloom Rahimiya in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.

The situation further worsened as rainwater and mud entered several residential houses in the vicinity, damaging household belongings and causing significant distress to local residents.

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Authorities said restoration and relief measures are being assessed, while further details on the extent of damage are awaited. The area showed inundated stretches of road and waterlogged houses as continuous rainfall affected normal life in the region.

Meanwhile, traffic movement remained slow on the National Highway-44 (NH-44) between May 19 and May 20 at 4:00 pm due to multiple factors, according to officials.

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Traffic authorities attributed the slow movement to single-lane road conditions between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, breakdown of three Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between Ramban and Nachlana, and movement of at least 10 nomadic herds in the stretch, which further slowed vehicular flow.

In view of the prevailing conditions, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police issued advisories urging commuters to strictly follow lane discipline and avoid overtaking on the highway to prevent further congestion.

Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) operators and passengers have been advised to undertake travel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway only during daytime hours.

Authorities have also advised against night travel, citing risks of shooting stones, landslides, ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal, and continued movement of nomadic groups towards the valley, which could further endanger commuters.

"From 19-05-2026, 1600 hrs to 20-05-2026, 1600 hrs, slow traffic movement was observed on NH-44 due to single-lane conditions between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, in addition to the breakdown of 03 HMV between Ramban and Nachlana, and the movement of 10 nomadic herds (crossing Nachlana-Banihal). Owing to the ongoing movement of 04 nomadic herds, traffic on the single-lane stretch from Marog to Kishtwari Pather is likely to slow down. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline and avoid overtaking.Passengers/LMV operators are advised to prefer the journey on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW during daytime. Night travel should be avoided due to the apprehension of shooting stones! landslides, movement of nomads towards the valley as well as ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal, which may cause inconvenience to commuters," said Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police advisory. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)