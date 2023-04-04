Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, officials said.

"The SIA carried out searches in connection with investigation of case FIR No 22/2022, U/S 13,17,38 and 40 of UA(P) Act, PS CIK/SIA Kashmir. The searches were conducted at multiple locations in three Districts -- Kupwara, Baramulla and Srinagar," an official said.

The case was registered to unearth the logistic and funding support channels of terrorism, emanating from Pakistan and its ISI network, the officials said.

"Since the conspiracy is deep rooted and has multi-ramifications, hence covers wide range of subjects and locations to be scanned and analysed...current searches have been an essential aspect of the investigation to collect relevant and vital evidences for the logical conclusion of the case," the official said.

In this connection, the officials said obeying the search orders issued by TADA Court Srinagar, the sleuths of SIA Kashmir conducted searches at five potential locations in the three districts under legal provisions of criminal procedure code.

However, no arrests were made from any of the searched locations, they said, adding the investigation of the case is going on.

