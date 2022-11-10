Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) recovered huge assets worth over Rs 2.58 crore belonging to the banned terrorist group Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the Jammu and Kashmir district of Shopian on Thursday.

The SAI has sealed properties at nine locations after being notified by the District Magistrate of Shopian.

The SIA has restricted the usage and entry into the properties and they have been sealed.

"To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty, the following properties belonging or held by banned Jamaat-e-Islami J-K in District Shopian of South Kashmir have been notified by District Magistrate Shopian vide notification dated July 7, 2022, followed by administrative order in the exercise of the power conferred by section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and notification dated February 28, 2019 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs," the statement reads.

The notification reads that the property has been sealed, and entry and usage of the properties are not permitted.

"These premises or structures have been sealed and entry and usage have been prohibited," reads the notification. Besides "Red entry" to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records.

Pertinently SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across UT of Jammu and Kashmir which are to be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken.

According to the official statement, Shopian properties of JeI are the first to be notified in a series of properties belonging to JeI in other districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Shopian has a lot of significance vis-a-vis Jamaat.

The action would uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir besides being a stepping stone in ensuring rule of law and a society without fear.

These are a result of an investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 under Sections 10, 11 and 13 of police station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA. (ANI)

