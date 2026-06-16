India News | J-K: Sindhu Darshan Cultural Yatra Showcases India's Diverse Traditions in Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): A Sanskritik Yatra-Sindhu Darshan Festival was organised in Ramban under the nationwide Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat initiative, bringing together artists from across the country to showcase India's diverse cultural heritage.

The event was organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and the Ramban district administration.

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Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan attended the programme as the chief guest in the presence of officers of the civil and police administration and residents.

The festival featured folk dances and musical performances by artists from Manipur, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the country's cultural diversity and traditions.

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Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of NZCC and JKAACL in bringing diverse cultural traditions to a common platform. He said such events help foster mutual understanding, preserve cultural heritage and strengthen national integration.

He also urged that similar programmes be taken to every nook and corner so that more people, particularly the younger generation, can connect with India's rich cultural legacy.

Assistant Director, NZCC Patiala, Ravinder Sharma said such festivals play an important role in strengthening national unity and promoting cultural exchange, communal harmony, coexistence and brotherhood.

He further mentioned that around 250 artists are part of the 20-day cultural journey that began in Pathankot on June 13. After performances in Jammu and Ramban, the troupe will travel to Srinagar and Leh to participate in the Sindhu Darshan National Festival on June 29 before concluding the tour in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. During the journey, performances will be held at 15 locations.

Manipuri artist Chimgangbam Bisanta Meitei said the programme reflected the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat and provided a platform for cultural exchange. He also appreciated the hospitality extended to the participating artists.

The programme featured Lairuhba from Manipur, Dandiya Raas from Gujarat, Gondhal from Maharashtra, Dogri Folk Dance from Jammu and Kashmir, Goti Pua from Odisha, Kalbelia from Rajasthan and Bhangra from Punjab.

Renowned folk and Sufi singer Manak Ali also performed during the event.

Resident Manzur Ahmed Wani appreciated the initiative and said the festival enabled people to learn about different cultures from across India, helping strengthen awareness and understanding of the country's rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

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