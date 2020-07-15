Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) stand cancelled in view of ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"Summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, stand cancelled in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," according to the Assistant Director (Public Relations), SKIMS.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the union territory stood at 11,173 on Wednesday morning.

This includes 4,755 active cases, 6,223 cured and discharged patients and 195 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

