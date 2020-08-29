Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A soldier, who was critically injured in the encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries, according to a Public Relations Officer of Defence, Srinagar.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at 1 am on Saturday in the Zadoora area of Pulwama. Three unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter.

Incrimination materials including arms and ammunition have been seized from the encounter site and the search operation is underway.

"Op Zadoora, Pulwama. Update. Three terrorists eliminated. One AK and two Pistols recovered. One soldier was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries. Joint operation in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted.

In an encounter in Shopian district on Friday, security forces gunned down two terrorists. (ANI)

