Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): In an effort to encourage Kabaddi players from far-flung areas of the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with the Kabaddi Association of J-K organized special Kabaddi matches at Indoor Sports Hall Srinagar on Friday.

With multiple new facilities being added in the winter sports category, the sports authorities said that a good number of sports enthusiasts are taking part in activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are now getting this indoor house facility. Otherwise, where would our players go in this minus temperature situation? We keep organizing events like this so that the players can excel in sports and help them," Nusrat Gazala, Divisional Sports Officer, J-K Sports Council told ANI.

Sheikh Jahangir, a Kabadi trainer said, " Games like this attract a lot of players and have a lot of benefits. They are getting all the required facilities here and it has been going smoothly."

Kabaddi is played by two teams with twelve players each. The team attempts to score points to win the match by both attacking and defending.

Kabaddi player Faizan Shafi hopes to get sponsorship for tournaments in the coming days.

"Kabaddi is an indigenous game of our country. Earlier, we used to move out of state for training but now we are getting the infrastructure here. We want to get sponsorship for tournaments in the days to come," he said.

Dhanial Shafi, another player said the matches are attracting young players in the valley.

"Earlier, there was no nomination for this game (Kabaddi) but it is now being promoted because of this ongoing league. Many young players are watching this and attracted towards it which will help them in the future," he said. (ANI)

