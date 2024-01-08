Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, removes two personnel from service for prolonged absences.

"For prolonged absence from legitimate duties, Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Benam Tosh, has removed from service one under suspension selection grade Constable, who was also involved in the firing and assault case of Hatli Kathua, and disengaged one habitual absentee Special Police Officer (SPO) on the recommendation of the inquiry officer," according to a press release.

Also Read | Odisha: Boat Carrying Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Gets Stuck in Chilika Lake for 2 Hours in Khurda.

The stern departmental action of removal or disengagement was taken after the delinquent personnel didn't pay heed to a series of signals to resume duties, attendance notices and show cause notices served upon them, as also published in newspapers and showed no interest in serving any more in the department.

Moreover, inquiry officers had also recommended their removal and termination in their findings after conducting inquiries under the rules.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Daring Rescue of Crew Members From Liberian Vessel, Says 'Our Naval Commandos Sailed 2000 Kms From Indian Coast' (Watch Video).

"The under-suspension selection grade Constable Joginder Singh has been removed from service in terms of Article 128 of J&K CSR, as he has been absenting himself unauthorizedly for the last ten months continuously and is still absent," the release stated.

During his absence, he was also involved in cases under sections 307, 323, 452, 504, 506 IPC, and the 3/35/27 Arms Act.

"As for SPO Bachan Lal, he has been disengaged on the recommendation of the inquiry officer for being a habitual absentee, remaining absent for six months during the year 2023 and is still absent," the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)