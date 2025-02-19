Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI):Jammu and Kashmir is staring at a water crisis this year, the state's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday. The CM said he is also reviewing various measures the state's Jal Shakti department intends to take to deal with the crisis.

"J&K is staring at a water crisis this year. It's not a recent phenomenon. Actually, it's been building up for a few years now. While the government will have to adopt a more proactive approach for water management & conservation, it can't just be a government centric approach," read an X post by the CM.

He further urged the people of the union territory to "change the way we take water for granted," and that he would be talking with various constituents on the next steps for water saving and conservation.

"All of us residents of J&K will have to change the way we take water for granted. I'll be reviewing the measures the Jal Shakti (PHE) Dept intends to take to deal with the developing crisis & I'll also be talking to the people of J&K over the next few months about what we can do collectively," his post read.

Earlier yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with the J-K CM and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, held a review meeting on the implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the meeting, CM Abdullah said that the Union Territory's role in the implementation of these laws was good and wherever there has been a little weakness that would be rectified.

"The Home Minister has been continuously reviewing the criminal laws that have been implemented in the country and to what extent they are being used. In this regard, this time, it was Jammu and Kashmir's turn. Before this, a review of 11 states and union territories was done. To a large extent, Jammu and Kashmir's role in the implementation of these laws was good," he said. (ANI)

