Pakistan based terrorist against whom chargesheet has been filled in Jammu (Twitter/Jammu and Kashmir police)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against three Pakistan based Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorists in the NIA special court in Jammu, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

"State investigation Agency (SIA) has filed chargesheet against three Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorists Asif Shabir Naik of Kashtigarh, Doda, his father Shabir Hussain Naik alias Khalid Shabir son of Gh. Mohd Naik who is currently operating from Pakistan & Safdar Hussain alias Ehsan of village Marmat of Doda who too is based in Pakistan" tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ‘Religious Issues Being Created To Hide Centre’s Failures’, Says Congress Leader Nana Patole.

"The investigating agency submitted the chargesheet against the three accused before the TADA/POTA/NIA Special Court in Jammu," the tweet added.

Earlier, last month, A Delhi Court took cognizance under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to terror funding case involving Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and others.

Also Read | India’s Unemployment Rate Rose to 7.83% in April, Reveals CMIE Data.

Syed Salahuddin is India's most wanted and internationally proscribed terrorist Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) chief. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)