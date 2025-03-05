Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): A suspected grenade blast occurred near the Police Post Old Town in Baramulla, on Tuesday night, raising security concerns, Police Media Cell Baramulla said in a press release.

Baramulla Police said no casualties were reported in the incident.

Also Read | Baramulla: Suspected Grenade Attack on Police Post in Jammu and Kashmir, No Casualty Reported.

"During the night intervening March 4-5, at approximately 2120 hrs, a blast-like sound was heard from the backside of Police Post Old Town, Baramulla, causing concern among the general public. No casualties or damage were reported," Police Media Cell Baramulla said in a press release.

Police parties immediately cordoned off the area in coordination with other sister agencies.

Also Read | Nadiad Shocker: Gujarat Teacher Poisons 3 Men in Twisted 'Trial Run' To Fake His Own Death for Insurance Payout; Arrested for Triple Murder.

"During the search, at around 2240 hours, a grenade pin was recovered from the rear side of the Police Post, outside its boundary wall, which is suspected to be of a grenade and leading police to suspect it was an attempted grenade attack. The grenade landed and detonated inside Police Post Old Town in an area where no damage or casualties occurred," the Police said.

The impact crater has yet to be located. A thorough inquiry has been initiated, and search operations in and around the area are ongoing.

Baramulla Police said that it was committed to ensuring public safety and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police unit.

Earlier, in a significant step towards digital policing, Police Station Pattan in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir has registered its first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp on February 28, Baramulla Police said.

The complaint was filed by a resident of Bemina, Srinagar (name withheld), a government employee in the Horticulture Department. The complaint is against Shakeel-Ur-Rehman, who is also a government employee in the same department. The complainant has accused him of sexual harassment, attempted rape, and criminal intimidation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)