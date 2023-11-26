Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): As many as seven people were injured when an SUV fell into a nullah (drain) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place at Sawajian village in the Mandi tehsil of the Poonch district.

Police and locals reached the accident spot and rushed the injured to the nearby sub-district hospital, from where they were referred to the district hospital in Poonch, after being administered emergency first aid.

More details are awaited (ANI)

