Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Terrorists hurled grenade outside Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Srinagar on Thursday night.

The incident took place at Safakadal where terrorists launched a grenade attack outside CRPF camp. However, no injuries or damage have been reported so far.

Further details awaited.

The union territory has reported several terror attacks in the last three days.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

