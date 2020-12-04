Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 4 (ANI): The third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday saw a voter turnout of 50.53 per cent, said State Election Commissioner KK Sharma.

Stressing that a large number of people have come out to cast their votes during the third phase of DDC polls, Sharma, here in a press conference, said: "Long queues were seen right from morning despite severe cold weather in Kashmir Division and hilly areas of Jammu Division."

"Polling has been by-and-large peaceful in the poll going 33 constituencies of DDC including 16 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division. A total of 3,72,643 voters (including 199544 males and 1,73,099 females) out of 7,37,648 voters voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils," the SEC said.

He informed that out of those who voted, 1,14,756 were from Kashmir division and 2,57,887 were from the Jammu division. He also informed that polling was held on 2,046 polling stations including 1,254 from the Kashmir division and 792 from the Jammu division.

The SEC further informed that the Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 68.88 percent with the Reasi District recording the highest percentage of 75.20 per cent followed by the Rajouri district with 72.81 per cent. The lowest turnout in the Jammu division was in the Doda district which recorded 59.51 per cent, while the Kashmir Division recorded an average turnout of 31.61 per cent.

Kulgam district recorded the highest polling at 64.45 per cent followed by Bandipora District at 56.73 per cent and Budgam with 50.18 per cent polling in the third phase of elections.

Giving the district wise details about the DDCs, the SEC informed that in Kashmir Division, the polling percentage recorded in Kupwara was 46.25 per cent, Baramulla 30.94 per cent, Ganderbal 24.69 per cent , Shopian 22.68 per cent, Anantnag 21.64 per cent, and Pulwama 10.87 per cent.

Similarly, in the Jammu division, poll percentage of 72.18 per cent was recorded in Poonch, 70.44 per cent in Jammu, 70.35 per cent in Kishtwar, 70.15 per cent in Samba 64.79 per cent in Ramban and 62.18 per cent in Kathua.

The DDC election is being held in eight phases and will continue till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22. The elections are the first being held after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

