Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): Three suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of two pistols and other war-like stores during a joint cordon and search operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the Army said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched following "specific intelligence inputs" by the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police on December 25 at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama.

Also Read | Delhi Weather: Two Flights Diverted, Nearly 30 Delayed at IGI Airport Due to Dense Fog.

https://x.com/ChinarcorpsIA/status/1739482534507909530?s=20

"Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 02xPistol and other war-like stores," the Chinar Corps added in the post.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Fire Video: Three-Storey Footwear Store Gutted in Fire in Poonch Market.

Joint interrogation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police is in progress, it added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)