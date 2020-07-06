Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): After over three months of suspension of tourism due to coronavirus outbreak, Jammu and Kashmir will reopen for tourism soon.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Monday said that the administration will issue detailed guidelines shortly.

"Jammu and Kashmir to reopen for tourism soon. Government to issue detailed guidelines and SoP shortly: LG issues directions in a high-level meeting in Srinagar today," he tweeted.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are a total of 8,429 COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir including 3,042 active, 5255 cured/discharged/migrated and 132 deaths. (ANI)

