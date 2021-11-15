Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organized a day-long festival at Chandigam Lolab in J-K's Kupwara district to promote tourism and to generate employment.

The day-long festival included a cultural programme, trekking, nature walk, ethnic local cuisine, sports events and others too.

Speaking to ANI, Dr G N Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir said, the purpose of the programme is to promote tourism and generate employment here in the district.

"We have organized this festival to promote it as a tourist destination and generate employment and have identified seventy-five off-beat places in Jammu and Kashmir that will be promoted," the director said.

The locals and visitors lauded this step taken by the tourism department as it will boost the tourism activities in the area and will also generate employment for hundreds of youths.

Javeed Ahmad shah, a local said the government has started this programme to promote employment and tourism and "we are expecting more events like this in near future as well."

"The good thing about the programme is that since it started, the shopkeepers who have installed their shops here have earned a good amount of money that they would have been struggling to earn in days," Shah said.

The one-day Lolab Festival saw the participation of a large number of people who got enthralled by the attractive and fascinating varied cultural activities. (ANI)

