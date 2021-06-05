Srinagar, Jun 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department and stakeholders of the industry came together on Saturday to mark World Environment Day and pledged to preserve the fragile ecosystem at tourist destinations for safe and responsible tourism.

An official spokesperson said hoteliers, tour operators and service providers participated in cleanliness drives, awareness programmes and other related activities held at several locations to mark the occasion.

He said the main events were held in Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Chinar Bagh and Zabarwan Park in Srinagar, Yousmarg and Doodpathri, and Ahrabal.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, G N Itoo and Managing Director, J-K Cable Car Corporation, Majid Khalil Drabu led a cleanliness drive at Aru Road opposite the Deer Park in the famous health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Speaking on the occasion, Itoo said the department has embarked on a mission to preserve the fragile ecology at tourist destinations.

"By preserving the fragile ecology of tourist destinations, we not only protect the livelihood of service providers, but also preserve these green gifts for our future generations," he said.

Similar functions were also held in Budgam and Kulgam districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)