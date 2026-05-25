India News | J-K: Tourists Stranded After Technical Fault Hits Gulmarg Gondola

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): Rescue operations are currently underway after the cable car service developed technical fault at the Gulmarg Gondola on Monday with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stating that the "situation is completely under control".

The incident left several tourists temporarily stranded.

Also Read | Telangana Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for 16 Districts on May 26 As Temperatures Soar; Check Details.

The officials, joint teams comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with district administration officers, have been deployed to safely evacuate all stranded passengers.

Authorities confirmed that all cabins remain intact and there is no report of any injury.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of May 25, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The Office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and assured that trained rescue teams are on the ground.

"Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground. The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic," he said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said that administration is monitoring the rescue operation.

https://x.com/OfficeOfLGJandK/status/2058854995911680477?s=20

"I'm monitoring the rescue operation for tourists stranded in cable car cabins following a technical fault in Gulmarg. I have directed DGP to proceed to the site. Joint rescue team of Police, Army & SDRF & DC, SSP is conducting the operation to ensure the safety of all tourists," he wrote.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)