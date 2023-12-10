Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): Two persons have been booked in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam for allegedly spreading rumours on social media platforms, police said on Saturday.

As per police, strict measures have been taken against two individuals misusing social media platforms to spread rumours.

"Two troublemakers have been booked and presented before the magistrate, with ongoing investigations into the matter," they said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

