Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): Two tourists, including a woman, were killed and several others were injured on Thursday in a road accident in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A tempo skidded off the road on the Srinagar-Leh highway near Hari Ganiwan Kangan area of Ganderbal district, according to an official.

Those injured in the mishap have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Kangan Police have taken cognizance of the incident and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

