Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): A farmer in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur is seeding hybrid onions and earning a great profit by selling ready hybrid onion seedlings to farmers.

Stepping away from traditional crops like potatoes and garlic, Som Raj took a leap of faith this year, planting hybrid onion seeds provided by the government.

"We've traditionally grown various crops like potatoes, garlic, turmeric, flowers, and onions. This year, we've taken a step forward by planting hybrid onion seeds. We've already witnessed positive interest from neighbouring villages, indicating an increased workload but also exciting potential. We received 1 kg of hybrid seeds this year, and we hope to be allocated 2-4 kg next year. The irrigation pond itself was a generous gift from the governor," said farmer Som Raj.

News of Som Raj's success quickly spread to neighbouring villages, sparking curiosity and interest in hybrid seeds. A farmer like Shivratan Goswami from another village, impressed by Som Raj's prosperity, is eager to follow suit.

"We want to take advantage of this hybrid seed initiative. Seeing farmer Som Raj benefit has motivated us to explore this exciting path. We used to rely on desi seeds, but the hybrid variety, even with its higher price point, promises far greater returns. Local seeds offer limited benefits despite their cost, making the switch to hybrids a wise investment," said Shivratan Goswami.

Sanjay Anand, Chief Agriculture Officer of Udhampur, applauds Som Raj's initiative and highlights the government's efforts to promote crop diversification among farmers.

"We encourage farmers to diversify their crops, like farmer Som Raj who switched to hybrid onions. Focusing solely on staple crops often yields limited returns. Vegetable cultivation, like onions, offers significantly higher income potential. This year, we've prioritised onion cultivation across Udhampur, covering 340 hectares," said Sanjay Anand, Chief Agriculture Officer of Udhampur.

"We prioritise local farmers but also welcome others who are eager to improve their crops. Introducing hybrid seeds through meetings and showcasing successful examples like Som Raj's has been key to motivating farmers. The excellent market prices for onions further incentivize this shift," said the Chief Agriculture Officer of Udhampur. (ANI)

