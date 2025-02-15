Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15, (ANI): Enrollment at the Government Girls Middle School in Shakti Nagar, in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a rise which has been attributed to improved school facilities and infrastructure as well as an upgradation of the educational facilities.

Rishu Sharma, headmaster of the Government Middle School spoke to ANI and explained the major reason behind the surge in students' enrollment in the school. Sharma stated that the enrollment has increased in the last two years because of the well qualified staff and mid-day meals. She added that the school has Wi-fi service, solar panels, free uniform and books which is attracting the students to opt for public school rather than studying in private schools.

She said, "... The student enrollment has increased in the last two years because of Mid-day meals. My staff is well qualified... We have facilities like Wi-Fi, solar panels, free books and uniforms, and scholarships for meritorious students and students from backward castes."

"Due to government facilities, students are opting to study in public schools rather than private schools... Mid-day meals have a big role to play because they help students from poor backgrounds", Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken various steps to increase women empowerment in the valley and one such step was taken in the Doda district on Tuesday.

Union Government's Bima Sakhi Yojana was launched in the district which will give an earning opportunity to women between age of 18 to 70. The women who were enrolled within the schemes received certificates from Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh. (ANI)

