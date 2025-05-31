Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): Continuing its commitment to ensuring the safety and regulation of services on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) track, District Police Reasi apprehended an unauthorized pithu operator during routine checking and patrolling near Bathing Ghat-2 in the jurisdiction of Police Post Banganga, Jammu and Kashmir police said in an official statement.

At around 2030 hrs, a police party on patrol stopped an individual who was approaching from Sameer Point towards Banganga along with a pithu buggy. Upon questioning, the statement added that the individual disclosed his identity as Hoshyar Singh S/O Sunak Singh, resident of Meer, Tehsil Panchari, District Udhampur.

During the verification process, he was asked to produce his registered service card authorising him to operate as a pithu. However, it added that he failed to provide any valid authorisation or registration card, thereby violating the provisions laid down for service operators on the holy track.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 158/2025 U/S 223(a) BNS has been registered at Police Station Katra, and further investigation is underway.

The operation was executed under the leadership of Station House Officer, Police station Katra, Inspector Khyatimaan Khajuria under the supervision of SDPO Katra Bhishm Dubey and Superintendent of Police Katra Vipan Chandran..

Senior Superintendent of police, Reasi, Paramvir Singh, while sharing the details, urges all service providers on the SMVD track to ensure proper authorisation and documentation. Unauthorised activities will be dealt with strictly under the law to maintain the sanctity and security of the pilgrimage route. (ANI)

