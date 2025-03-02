Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): Unemployed women in the Sangaldan block of Ramban district have become self-reliant through the UMEED scheme of Jammu and Kashmir's State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), starting businesses like tailoring and cosmetics.

They now support other women, supplement their family income, and access bank loans easily without guarantors.

A beneficiary said, "Our group has been associated with UMEED since 2018... and I opened this shop after taking a loan through the scheme. I carry out tailoring work as well as run my shop. Our jobs are going well and our children are also able to study well, therefore we thank UMEED. Every woman in the group is doing something of their own due to it."

Setting the records straight, the UMEED scheme of J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) since 2019 has been working relentlessly to engage women from marginalized sections of society into gainful livelihood ventures.

Earlier, women in Jammu's Rajouri started small businesses under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), UMEED Scheme as a part of women empowerment in 2023.

One of the members associated with the UMEED scheme said that the scheme has helped in declining unemployment among the women in the area.

"...We made people aware about the NRLM UMEED scheme and at present all the women in the Panchayat have joined this scheme due to which our unemployment has been declining rapidly..." she said.

The statistics of women entrepreneurs of Jammu & Kashmir utilizing the benefits under UMEED scheme has been among top ten states and UTs for performance and giving employment to other women who were financially weak.

Notably, the UMEED programme under J-K national rural livelihoods mission is a centrally sponsored scheme to encourage women to be self-dependent and self-sufficient. It also encourages women to make small savings so that their Self-Help Groups (SHGs) eventually become bankable at a reduced rate of interest. (ANI)

