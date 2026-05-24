India News | J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Highlights Kathua's Significance for BJP

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday hailed the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega Campaign 2026 as a "tradition of BJP" and highlighted the significance of Kathua for the party's growth.

Speaking to reporters in Kathua, the Minister emphasised the importance of regular cadre training for the party's growing membership base.

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"This has been a tradition of the BJP. Such training classes are held from time to time because many new members are added... This has been the workplace of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also made the sacrifice of being arrested here... Kathua has been an important part of the journey of the BJP and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, on Saturday, marked his birthday by inaugurating a special exhibition and addressing party workers at the launch of the Patna Mahanagar Prashikshan Varg in Patna, Bihar, organised under the party's "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026."

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Earlier, upon the arrival of Nabin at Patna Airport, he was accorded a grand welcome by Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi, along with senior party office bearers. Nabin inaugurated a special exhibition during the Patna Metropolitan District Training Camp.

He stated that the exhibition not only showcases the saga of struggle, dedication, and sacrifice of great party Karyakartas who devoted their entire lives to strengthening the organisation, but also effectively presents the public welfare initiatives, achievements, and transformative work carried out over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the developmental efforts undertaken by the double-engine government in Bihar.

Nabin, while addressing party Karyakartas on the topic "History, Ideological Foundation and Development Journey of the BJP" during the training session, said that the journey of the BJP is not merely the story of the expansion of a political party, but a historic journey of nationalism, cultural consciousness, service, struggle, and the resolve to deliver development to the last person in society.

"The ideological foundation of the BJP is rooted in the nationalist vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the philosophy of Integral Humanism propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya," he said.

He further said the BJP's core objective is not the attainment of power, but to place national interest above all else and ensure development and dignity reach the last person in society. (ANI)

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