Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh met senior BJP leaders to discuss important issues related to Jammu and Kashmir and preparations for the upcoming Budget Session of the J&K Assembly.

Speaking about the meeting, Singh stated, "It is BJP's tradition, working style, and part of it that such meetings are organised from time to time. Today's meeting was especially for the elected representatives because it is very important to maintain coordination. For the first time, BJP is going to register its presence in the Assembly with a very large vote."

has He further added, "It was discussed how the people of Jammu and Kashmir can get full benefit. The Budget session of the Assembly is going to start, which is very important. Our priority has been to talk about the subjects with facts. There was a long, detailed discussion on all this, and our state President was also present."

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Speaker of the Assembly to support members' bills on the regularisation of daily wagers, land rights and ban on alcohol in Kashmir.

She emphasised that the Speaker's role is to safeguard members' rights, not to censor them. The bills are set to be tabled in the upcoming Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, which begins on March 3.

The first bill aims to regularise daily wagers, providing them with job security and stability. The second bill addresses land rights for individuals who have been residing on government land for decades, offering them a sense of ownership and permanence.

The third bill, however, has sparked particular interest as it proposes a ban on alcohol in Kashmir. Mufti argued that this is necessary due to the region's Muslim-majority population and the devastating impact of addiction on its youth. This move is also part of the PDP's signature campaign, which was launched by Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti.

She further pointed out that despite Abdullah's substantial majority in the states, he had refrained from discussing key topics like Article 370 or the demand for statehood.

In her statement, Mufti reiterated her request that Abdullah engage in meaningful dialogue and address these crucial issues. (ANI)

