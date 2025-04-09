Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to enhance pilgrim safety and security during the pilgrimage to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, officials said in a release.

This decision was made during a recent Meeting of the Board held under the Chairmanship of Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon'ble Lt. Governor, JK-UT with the objective to ensure the long-term safety and resilience of the yatra route through advanced geotechnical and geophysical investigations, coupled with the design of modern slope stabilisation measures, added the statement.

Also Read | Trump Authorizes 90-Day Pause on Most Tariffs.

The MoU was signed by Alok Kumar Maurya, Additional CEO, SMVDSB; Dr. Niraj Agrawal, GM, Design (Civil-II), THDCIL and Sanjiv Kumar, Deputy Director General, GSI (NR) in the presence of Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB along with senior officers from Shrine Board, THDCIL and GSI.

The MoU outlines the scope of work, roles, and responsibilities of SMVDSB, THDCIL, and GSI by establishing committees to conduct geological investigations and geotechnical surveys to identify potential risks on the pilgrimage track. The data collected will be used to develop and implement effective measures to mitigate the risks associated with landslides and rockfalls, read the statement.

Also Read | ‘Kannappa’: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Promote upcoming film Kannappa (See Pics and Video).

The partnership will also facilitate the sharing of expertise and resources among the three organisations. The agreement also involves conducting an extensive LIDAR survey to identify and delineate areas of slope instability, particularly along the Adhkuwari to Bhawan Yatra route for treatment measures with the execution of work undertaken under the close supervision of the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Notably, the Shrine Board has been working with THDCIL since 2012 to mitigate the risks associated with falling stones and landslides, which pose a threat to pilgrim safety. THDCIL has so far treated and stabilised 28 sites, which have been identified as the most vulnerable landslide and stone-falling areas on the Yatra track.

Effective measures are implemented in vulnerable zones, including the installation of Rockall barriers, wire mesh, concrete work, drilling, grouting, and anchoring, for which the board has incurred expenditures in excess of Rs 40 cr to date.

The Shrine Board, under the guidance and directions of the Hon'ble Chairman, SMVDSB, has been working tirelessly to improve the pilgrimage experience, and this collaboration is a significant milestone in this endeavour.

With the expertise and resources of THDCIL and GSI, the Shrine Board is poised to take a major leap forward in ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims while promoting sustainable pilgrimage and protecting the shrine's ecosystem. Additionally, the partnership will not only enhance the safety and security of pilgrims but also contribute to the overall development of the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)